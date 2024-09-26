All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians drop guided aerial bomb on residential area in Kharkiv, injuring five people – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 September 2024, 19:47
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on residential area in Kharkiv, injuring five people – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Five people have been injured in Kharkiv when a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a residential area in the city.

Sources: Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Interior Ministry; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Terekhov: "We have preliminary information about a house being hit by a guided aerial bomb."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the mayor said that early reports indicated that three people were injured. "All three have shrapnel wounds," he said.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Terekhov said that according to updated information, two women suffered numerous cuts with glass, and a man had an acute stress reaction.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Update: The head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration clarified that emergency medics provided assistance to four people who were injured, two of whom suffered an acute stress reaction.

Advertisement:

Two more women were injured by glass, and one of them was hospitalised.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that there are currently five casualties. It is reported that one of the guided aerial bombs hit the territory of a residential area in the Kyivskyi district. Two residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out.

A hit was also recorded in the forest belt, where the forest litter was burning.

Background: On 24 September, the Russians launched eight FAB-500 bombs at residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts and killing four people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kharkiv
Fifth victim of Russian airstrike on Kharkiv dies in hospital
Body of fourth fatality retrieved from rubble in Kharkiv
Local authorities report status of people injured in Kharkiv: 12 in hospital, 4 in serious condition – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: