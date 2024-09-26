Russians drop guided aerial bomb on residential area in Kharkiv, injuring five people – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Five people have been injured in Kharkiv when a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a residential area in the city.

Sources: Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Interior Ministry; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Terekhov: "We have preliminary information about a house being hit by a guided aerial bomb."

Details: Later, the mayor said that early reports indicated that three people were injured. "All three have shrapnel wounds," he said.

Terekhov said that according to updated information, two women suffered numerous cuts with glass, and a man had an acute stress reaction.

Update: The head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration clarified that emergency medics provided assistance to four people who were injured, two of whom suffered an acute stress reaction.

Two more women were injured by glass, and one of them was hospitalised.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that there are currently five casualties. It is reported that one of the guided aerial bombs hit the territory of a residential area in the Kyivskyi district. Two residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out.

A hit was also recorded in the forest belt, where the forest litter was burning.

Background: On 24 September, the Russians launched eight FAB-500 bombs at residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts and killing four people.

