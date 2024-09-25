Body of fourth fatality retrieved from rubble in Kharkiv

The death toll from the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 24 September has risen to four. A woman's body has been recovered from under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Emergency workers have found the body of a dead woman under the rubble of a 9-storey apartment block in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district which was struck by a FAB-500 fitted with a UMPK bomb guidance kit on 24 September."

Advertisement:

Details: The death toll from Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv has increased to four people.

Background:

On 24 September, the Russians launched eight FAB-500 bombs on residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts.

The local authorities reported that 12 people injured in the attack were in hospital, 4 of them in a serious condition. The bombardment left 36 people injured in total.

Earlier, emergency workers noted that the body of another fatality could be trapped under the rubble of a house in the Kyivskyi district.

Support UP or become our patron!