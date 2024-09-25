All Sections
Local authorities report status of people injured in Kharkiv: 12 in hospital, 4 in serious condition – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 25 September 2024, 11:10
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 24 September. Photo: SES

Twelve people are in hospital, including four in a serious condition, following a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv on 24 September.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote from Kharkiv OMA: "Twelve people remain in hospital after the attack on Kharkiv on 24 September. Four of them are in a serious condition. Others have received outpatient treatment."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 24 September. 
Photo: SES

Details: Search and rescue operations are underway in a destroyed building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. The SES noted that the body of a deceased woman may be trapped under the rubble.

Background: On 24 September, Russian forces launched eight FAB-500 bombs on residential areas of Kharkiv, claiming the lives of 3 people and leaving 36 more injured.

