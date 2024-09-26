Fifth victim of Russian airstrike on Kharkiv dies in hospital

The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on 24 September has risen to five. A total of 36 people were injured in the strikes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A woman, 72, who sustained severe injuries from the Russian attack has died in intensive care.

Quote: "Sadly, a 72-year-old woman who had been in intensive care after the occupiers' strike on 24 September has passed away.

A total of five people have now died as a result of the enemy strike that day."

Background:

On 24 September, the Russians dropped eight FAB-500 bombs on residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting apartment buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts.

On 25 September, Syniehubov reported that the death toll from the Russian attack had risen to four, as the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a building in the Kyivskyi district.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 25 September, 12 people remained in hospital, four of them in a serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

