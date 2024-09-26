All Sections
Fifth victim of Russian airstrike on Kharkiv dies in hospital

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 September 2024, 10:47
The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on 24 September has risen to five. A total of 36 people were injured in the strikes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A woman, 72, who sustained severe injuries from the Russian attack has died in intensive care.

Quote: "Sadly, a 72-year-old woman who had been in intensive care after the occupiers' strike on 24 September has passed away.  

A total of five people have now died as a result of the enemy strike that day."

Background: 

  • On 24 September, the Russians dropped eight FAB-500 bombs on residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting apartment buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. 
  • On 25 September, Syniehubov reported that the death toll from the Russian attack had risen to four, as the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a building in the Kyivskyi district.
  • Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 25 September, 12 people remained in hospital, four of them in a serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

Kharkiv
