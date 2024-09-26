Fifth victim of Russian airstrike on Kharkiv dies in hospital
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 10:47
The death toll from Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on 24 September has risen to five. A total of 36 people were injured in the strikes.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: A woman, 72, who sustained severe injuries from the Russian attack has died in intensive care.
Advertisement:
Quote: "Sadly, a 72-year-old woman who had been in intensive care after the occupiers' strike on 24 September has passed away.
A total of five people have now died as a result of the enemy strike that day."
Background:
Advertisement:
- On 24 September, the Russians dropped eight FAB-500 bombs on residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting apartment buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts.
- On 25 September, Syniehubov reported that the death toll from the Russian attack had risen to four, as the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a building in the Kyivskyi district.
- Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 25 September, 12 people remained in hospital, four of them in a serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.
Support UP or become our patron!