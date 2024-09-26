All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry thanks Zurich Film Festival for cancelling public screenings of Russians at War

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 26 September 2024, 21:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry thanks Zurich Film Festival for cancelling public screenings of Russians at War
A frame from Russians at War

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed its gratitude for the decision of the Zurich Film Festival to cancel public screenings of the film Russians at War.

Source: Foreign Ministry on Facebook, European Pravda reports

Details: The Foreign Ministry noted that Russia should not be present in the international cultural scene.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry called on the festival organisers to completely remove the film Russians at War from the documentary competition.

The ministry said in a statement that the only threat to the safety of its viewers, guests, partners, and staff was the influence of Russian propaganda, which justifies aggression and atrocities. It added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was consistently working to isolate Russia on the international stage to prevent the use of cultural, sports, and other arenas for spreading Russian propaganda and disinformation.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry condemned the intention to screen the film Russians at War by Russian director Anastasia Trofimova at the Zurich Film Festival.

Advertisement:

The film Russians at War was screened on 5 September at the Venice International Film Festival. The director stated that she spent seven months with a Russian battalion fighting in Ukraine, and it was a shock for her to see that they were "absolutely ordinary guys with families and a sense of humour".

The film does not show the destruction and casualties inflicted by Russians on Ukrainians. One of the soldiers in the film openly denies the accusations that Russian troops are committing war crimes. Trofimova says that while she was making the film, she did not see any such crimes.

Earlier, the Toronto International Film Festival set a new date for the presentation of the film Russians at War after cancelling the first screenings amid a wave of criticism.

Support UP or become our patron!

Switzerlandpropaganda
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Switzerland
Swiss Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns intentions to screen scandalous film Russians at War at Zurich Film Festival
Switzerland announces Ukraine demining conference
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: