Switzerland announces Ukraine demining conference
Lausanne, Switzerland, will host the Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC2024) on 17-18 October.
Source: the Swiss Federal Council, as reported by European Pravda
Details: UMAC2024 will be attended by high-ranking officials and representatives of international organisations, the private sector and academia.
Switzerland will be represented by Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, who will open the conference, and Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department for Foreign Affairs.
Quote: "The event, which Switzerland is co-organising with Ukraine, will focus on the global aspects of humanitarian demining, highlighting three pillars in particular: people, partners, and progress."
Details: UMAC2024 aims to discuss the role of mine action and technological innovations.
It is estimated that a quarter of Ukraine's territory is contaminated with mines and other unexploded ordnance.
In 2023 the Swiss government approved a four-year aid package worth CHF 100 million (US$118 million), earmarked exclusively for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.
Switzerland is also supporting a programme to help mine victims and smallholder farmers who are unable to cultivate their fields.
