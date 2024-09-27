All Sections
Trump posts letter on how Zelenskyy asked him for meeting – photo

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 27 September 2024, 08:35
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has posted a letter in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for a meeting with him.

Source: Trump on TruthSocial 

Details: Trump did not accompany the post with any comment.

Quote from Zelenskyy’s letter to Trump: "All of us in Ukraine want to end this war with a just peace. And we know that without America this is impossible to achieve. That's why we have to strive to understand each other and remain in close contact." 

 "Days ago, we requested a meeting with you, and I really want to hear your thoughts directly, and firsthand." 

"You know I always speak with great respect about everything connected to you, and that's how it should be. I can be in New York on Friday, which would be a good time to meet." 

"Let me know if you are in the city at that time - I would really like for our meeting to take place, as part of our efforts to help us end this war in a just way." 

More details: Zelenskyy stressed the importance of personal contact throughout his letter.

The message was conveyed to Trump through Denys Sienik, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States.

Background:

  • As reported, Donald Trump said he would hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, which would be their first meeting since 2019.
  • In 2019, the US published a transcript of Zelenskyy’s first conversation with the then US president Trump without Zelenskyy's consent in an attempt to protect Trump from impeachment. 

