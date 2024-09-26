All Sections
Russian FAB-500 bomb found near bridge in Sumy: road closed to traffic

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 08:08
A Russian FAB-500 bomb. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian FAB-500 guided aerial bomb, which likely failed to detonate upon impact, was found near the Ivan Kharytonenko road bridge in the city of Sumy on the morning of 26 September. The road was closed to traffic.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Bomb disposal experts and all necessary services are working at the site. The bridge is temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians in the direction of Heroiv Krut-Troitska."

Details: Later, the authorities reported that bomb disposal teams from Ukraine's State Emergency Service had promptly dealt with the threat. The bridge has been reopened to traffic.

They added that 13 Russian Shahed loitering munitions had been shot down from the sky over Sumy Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

Background:

  • On the evening of 25 September, Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukraine
  • Explosions were heard in Kyiv all night and air defence units were responding. Fallen wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone caused a fire on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pecherskskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 26 September. Approximately 20 cars have been damaged and wreckage has fallen on a kindergarten.
  • Explosions also rang out in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

