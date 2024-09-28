All Sections
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 September 2024, 18:31
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A woman and a man have been killed and another man injured in a Russian strike on a shop in the village of Yasenove in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy bombarded the village of Yasenove in the Pokrovsk district at 10:20 on 28 September 2024. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings fell at the epicentre of the strike.

A shell hit a shop, causing fatal injuries to a 28-year-old shop assistant and a man.

Another 41-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He has been taken to hospital. Information on the final number of casualties and the type of weapon is being gathered."

Details: Filashkin added that the attack had damaged four houses, a shop and five cars.

