Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia

Serhii Nykyforov, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, has said that the Russians would be the first to know if Ukraine receives permission from its allies to strike deep into Russian territory with Western long-range weapons.

Source: Nykyforov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 28 September

Quote: "We must understand that the Russians will be the first to know about the permission to strike deep into Russian territory. They will be the first to know, and then an official announcement will be made."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesman noted that "there is no final unambiguous decision" on this issue yet, but Zelenskyy "held talks with all the parties on whom this decision depends and who can provide the appropriate opportunities – Italy, France, the UK and, of course, the US".

Nykyforov said that Ukraine has a "strong general request" to its partners "with arguments, with all the tasks and all the calculations of what this permission will allow us [Ukrainians – ed.] to achieve in practice."

"We have this huge request, and we hope that the partners will give in," he said.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!