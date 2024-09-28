All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 September 2024, 20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
Serhii Nykyforov. Photo: Office of the President

Serhii Nykyforov, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, has said that the Russians would be the first to know if Ukraine receives permission from its allies to strike deep into Russian territory with Western long-range weapons.

Source: Nykyforov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 28 September 

Quote: "We must understand that the Russians will be the first to know about the permission to strike deep into Russian territory. They will be the first to know, and then an official announcement will be made." 

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesman noted that "there is no final unambiguous decision" on this issue yet, but Zelenskyy "held talks with all the parties on whom this decision depends and who can provide the appropriate opportunities – Italy, France, the UK and, of course, the US". 

Nykyforov said that Ukraine has a "strong general request" to its partners "with arguments, with all the tasks and all the calculations of what this permission will allow us [Ukrainians – ed.] to achieve in practice." 

"We have this huge request, and we hope that the partners will give in," he said.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyymissile strikeaid for UkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
Zelenskyy: Death toll in Sumy hospital rises to 8 – photos
Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: