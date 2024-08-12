Ukrainian government dismisses deputy energy minister caught taking bribes
Monday, 12 August 2024, 11:13
The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has dismissed Oleksandr Kheilo, who is suspected of bribe-taking, as deputy energy minister.
Source: a statement on Government.Online, the official information resource of the Cabinet of Ministers
Details: The statement indicates that the decision was made at a meeting on 12 August.
Background:
On Monday, it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme organised by a deputy energy minister.
Ukrainska Pravda sources said Oleksandr Kheilo was detained in Kyiv for taking a bribe of half a million dollars.
