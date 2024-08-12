All Sections
Ukrainian government dismisses deputy energy minister caught taking bribes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 August 2024, 11:13
Cabinet of Ministers meeting. Stock photo: Ukrainian government

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has dismissed Oleksandr Kheilo, who is suspected of bribe-taking, as deputy energy minister.

Source: a statement on Government.Online, the official information resource of the Cabinet of Ministers

 
Oleksandr Kheilo
PHOTO PROVIDED BY UKRAINSKA PRAVDA’S SOURCE

Details: The statement indicates that the decision was made at a meeting on 12 August.

Background:

On Monday, it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme organised by a deputy energy minister.

Ukrainska Pravda sources said Oleksandr Kheilo was detained in Kyiv for taking a bribe of half a million dollars.

Ministry of Energy
