Zelenskyy explains what he expects from government reshuffle

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he expects replacements in the government to be more active than previously.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 5 September

Quote: "Changes in the government have taken place. I am grateful to the parliament for supporting the respective candidates. It is crucial that government institutions now operate as actively as possible – more actively than before – at all levels. More investments from partners in Ukraine’s defence production. More active progress in negotiations with the European Union as we prepare for the future accession agreement. More interaction and mutual understanding between the central government and communities."

Details: The president also anticipates increased support for the front and the delivery of weapons, as well as energy security and the country's rebuilding. The responsibilities include a clear veteran policy, opposing Russian propaganda abroad, cooperating with the worldwide Ukrainian population, and preserving the state's financial stability.

Quote: "There are dozens of such very specific tasks, and throughout the fall, everyone in their position must deliver tangible results."

