Russia is already preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy system – Ukrainian PM
Friday, 6 September 2024, 17:09
Russia is already preparing new missile and drone attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.
Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine
Quote: "We have already received intelligence reports that further large-scale missile and drone attacks on our energy system are being prepared."
Advertisement:
Shmyhal noted that Russia would continue its terrorist and genocidal policy.
For reference: Due to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of power generation, which is half of its pre-war electricity consumption.
Support UP or become our patron!