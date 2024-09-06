All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia is already preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy system – Ukrainian PM

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 6 September 2024, 17:09
Russia is already preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy system – Ukrainian PM
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia is already preparing new missile and drone attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Quote: "We have already received intelligence reports that further large-scale missile and drone attacks on our energy system are being prepared."

Advertisement:

Shmyhal noted that Russia would continue its terrorist and genocidal policy.

For reference: Due to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of power generation, which is half of its pre-war electricity consumption.

Support UP or become our patron!

energyShmyhal
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
energy
Protective structures at Ukraine's state grid operator facilities more than 85% ready
Ukraine's Minister of Energy on Zelenskyy's gigawatt plan: hundreds of megawatts of generation already installed
If Russia doesn't launch any large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, winter will go well – Ukraine's Energy Minister
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: