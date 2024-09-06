Russia is already preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy system – Ukrainian PM

Russia is already preparing new missile and drone attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Quote: "We have already received intelligence reports that further large-scale missile and drone attacks on our energy system are being prepared."

Shmyhal noted that Russia would continue its terrorist and genocidal policy.

For reference: Due to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of power generation, which is half of its pre-war electricity consumption.

