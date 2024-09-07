All Shahed drones destroyed during large-scale nighttime attack on Kyiv

Ukraine’s air defence has successfully downed all Russian Shahed drones during a large-scale attack on the night of 6-7 September. None of them has reached their targets.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Almost every night Russian strike drones attack Ukrainian territory. Another large-scale drone attack took place last night. Enemy UAVs (likely Shaheds) began entering our airspace before midnight from various directions. The drones reached Kyiv close to 03:00. An air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for just 18 minutes, but air defence systems responded loudly over Kyiv during that time."

Details: Popko added that drone wreckage fell in four locations in the Pecherskyi district. A fire was detected in an open area, covering 50 square metres, and it has already been extinguished.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage in the city.

