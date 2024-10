Ukraine's air defence downs 29 Shahed drones overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed drones on the night of 30 September-1 October. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 29 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Shahed drones were launched from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of combat efforts by aircraft, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems, 29 drones were downed in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Three Russian drones disappeared from radar as a result of electronic warfare interference, reportedly without any further aftermath.

