PACE president condemns yet another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Theodoros Rousopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, has condemned Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, which damaged the country's energy infrastructure.

Source: Rousopoulos on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Theodoros Rousopoulos condemned the large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Advertisement:

I strongly condemn Russia’s large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure across the country. There will be no impunity for such acts. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Theodoros Rousopoulos (@PACE_President) June 1, 2024

"There will be no impunity for such acts. Those responsible will be brought to justice," the official stressed.

Background:

Following the attack overnight, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said it was Russia's sixth strike on Ukrainian energy facilities since March and that the previously announced power consumption restrictions may change due to its aftermath.

DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, reported that equipment at two thermal power plants had been severely damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!