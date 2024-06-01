All Sections
PACE president condemns yet another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Mariia YemetsSaturday, 1 June 2024, 19:40
Theodoros Rousopoulos. Photo: Twitter (X)

Theodoros Rousopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, has condemned Russia's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, which damaged the country's energy infrastructure.

Source: Rousopoulos on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Theodoros Rousopoulos condemned the large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the night of 31 May-1 June.

"There will be no impunity for such acts. Those responsible will be brought to justice," the official stressed.

Background: 

Subjects: PACE
