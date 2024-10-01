All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies FT claims of minister discussing territorial compromises

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 1 October 2024, 16:34
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies FT claims of minister discussing territorial compromises
Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed the idea of a peace accord with territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees with Western colleagues, as reported by the Financial Times.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the spokesman, he attended every meeting of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in New York.

Quote: "At none of them there were any proposals, negotiations, or hints at any territorial compromises. On the contrary, the minister's position is firm, and he emphasised its key points behind closed doors. There cannot be any compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tykhyi stressed.

He added that the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the only realistic way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Tykhyi stressed that the foreign minister reiterated to all his interlocutors the need to adhere to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

"The information of the Financial Times source regarding the minister's discussion of compromises is simply false, and we are wondering who is even interested in spreading such false narratives," Tykhyi concluded.

Background: 

  • According to the FT, Ukrainian officials have grown more frank in discussions with their Western colleagues regarding a hypothetical ceasefire arrangement in which Russian soldiers would remain in the occupied territory and Ukraine would obtain actual security guarantees.
  • The journal also suggested, citing a Western official, that Joe Biden may agree to amend the status of Ukraine's NATO membership application before leaving office early next year.

