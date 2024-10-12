Norwegian embassy in Kyiv to appoint defence cooperation official

The Norwegian Defence Ministry has established a position for military cooperation between the two countries at the office of the military attaché at the embassy in Kyiv.

Source: Norwegian PM Bjørn Arild Gram in a comment to the Forsvarets forum portal, as reported by European Pravda

Gram said the new official at the embassy in Ukraine will be responsible for the connection and cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian scientists and industry "in the field of defence innovations and industrial development".

He believes that "significant investments" and interest from the Norwegian private sector are necessary to meet the needs of Ukraine's defence industrial base.

Quote: "Norwegian companies want to contribute to Ukraine's defence industrial base with their knowledge, experience, and solutions in both the short and long term. The Ukrainian side is also in favour of this," said the PM.

Gram also advocates for strengthening cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian companies. He noted that in August, the Norwegian government allowed the transfer of Norwegian defence technologies to Ukraine, which was utilised by Nammo, a manufacturer of 155mm artillery shells.

Background: Denmark plans to establish a fund to consolidate investments aimed at expanding Ukrainian military industry and accelerating production.



