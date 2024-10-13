Jared Leto says during concert in Belgrade that he wants to visit Russia – video

Jared Leto, an American musician and frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, has announced during a concert in Belgrade that he wants to visit St Petersburg and Moscow.

Source: a video of Jared Leto on X (Twitter)

Details: Before performing his song A Beautiful Lie, the singer addressed his Russian fans with a speech. He thanked them in Russian and said he wanted to visit their homeland "when all of these problems are finished".

Quote: "Spasibo [thank you]! We missed you guys, do you know that? I tell you what, one day when all of these problems are finished [referring to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine – ed.]. We're going to come back to Serbia, we're going to go up to St. Petersburg, over to Moscow," Leto said.

The singer did not forget about the Ukrainian capital. He said he was going to "party and hang out with everybody".

"We're going to drop down to Kyiv. We're going to party and hang out with everybody, okay? The way it should be!," Jared added.

Те, що для українця війна, для джареда лето - проблема, яка заважає приїхати в пітєр з концертом. pic.twitter.com/wAwaOYT2s1 — Деградація та пронос (@Jeday_Hakimaru) October 12, 2024

Ukrainian fans did not appreciate this announcement.

"Firstly, why doesn't he go to Moscow for his concerts now, what's the problem? Secondly, if he goes to Moscow, he can forget about Kyiv", "Give this old man some pills, he's cooked", "He's a Buddhist, there's nirvana under the marijuana and all that," Ukrainians stressed in response.

Background: Before the full-scale war in Ukraine, Jared Leto was a frequent visitor to Kyiv. Notably, in 2019, he performed on a pedestrian bridge in the capital, creating a sensation among Ukrainians.

