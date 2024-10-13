Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 19:09
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that Putin is ready to speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but no such proposals have been received.
Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian Interfax, reported by European Pravda
Details: According to the Kremlin representative, Putin "remains open to contacts".
Peskov also mentioned that the Kremlin has not received any proposals from Berlin for a phone conversation.
Quote: "No, there have been no proposals. We have repeatedly stated that Putin remains open to contacts," Peskov said.
Background:
- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had earlier stated that Putin was not ready for a conversation with Scholz regarding a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
- As Die Zeit reported, the German Chancellor had been considering a phone conversation with Putin ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.
- After this report, a German government spokesman noted that Scholz had previously expressed a willingness to speak with Putin "at the right time", but there are currently no plans for such a conversation.
- Scholz last spoke to Putin at the end of 2022.
