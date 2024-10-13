All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 October 2024, 19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that Putin is ready to speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but no such proposals have been received.

Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian Interfax, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the Kremlin representative, Putin "remains open to contacts".

Advertisement:

Peskov also mentioned that the Kremlin has not received any proposals from Berlin for a phone conversation.

Quote: "No, there have been no proposals. We have repeatedly stated that Putin remains open to contacts," Peskov said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had earlier stated that Putin was not ready for a conversation with Scholz regarding a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
  • As Die Zeit reported, the German Chancellor had been considering a phone conversation with Putin ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.
  • After this report, a German government spokesman noted that Scholz had previously expressed a willingness to speak with Putin "at the right time", but there are currently no plans for such a conversation.
  • Scholz last spoke to Putin at the end of 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinScholz
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Putin
White House concerned over reports of potential phone calls between Trump and Putin
Harris says she would not meet with Putin without Ukraine
Building at Putin's residence demolished over his fear of Ukrainian drone attacks – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: