Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that Putin is ready to speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but no such proposals have been received.

Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian Interfax, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the Kremlin representative, Putin "remains open to contacts".

Peskov also mentioned that the Kremlin has not received any proposals from Berlin for a phone conversation.

Quote: "No, there have been no proposals. We have repeatedly stated that Putin remains open to contacts," Peskov said.

Background:

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had earlier stated that Putin was not ready for a conversation with Scholz regarding a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

As Die Zeit reported, the German Chancellor had been considering a phone conversation with Putin ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.

After this report, a German government spokesman noted that Scholz had previously expressed a willingness to speak with Putin "at the right time", but there are currently no plans for such a conversation.

Scholz last spoke to Putin at the end of 2022.

