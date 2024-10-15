All Sections
Ukraine's Security Council Secretary says when Ukraine should expect new large-scale attacks on energy

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 15 October 2024, 12:24
Ukraine's Security Council Secretary says when Ukraine should expect new large-scale attacks on energy
Oleksandr Lytvynenko. Photo: NSDC

Ukraine is preparing for large-scale Russian attacks with the start of the autumn-winter season.

Source: Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine  

Quote: "With the start of the heating season, we can expect large-scale Russian attacks on the energy sector."

Details: Lytvynenko said this at the opening of the Energy in Industry 2024 exhibition in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, he noted that during the war, the Ukrainian energy sector has shown its ability to implement innovative solutions and, despite everything, the Russians’ intentions to destroy Ukraine's economy have not achieved their goal.

Background: The Energy Community Secretariat has warned Ukraine of the threat of losing its certification of compliance with European standards, which means the threat of losing electricity imports from Europe.

