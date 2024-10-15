All Sections
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Ukraine's power grid

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 October 2024, 16:53
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Ukraine's power grid
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On 15 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters dedicated to the comprehensive preparation for the heating season.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "A meeting of the Energy Staff focused on comprehensive winterization efforts. Reports were provided by all parties involved in the process: Naftogaz, Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the Air Force, and Regional Military Administrations."

Details: It is worth noting that all levels of energy infrastructure protection were covered, including engineering, electronic warfare, and air defence.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian aircraft would actively participate in the defence. It was also determined to bolster air defence in the border and frontline areas.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs presented a plan of action to respond to Russian bombardment and quickly restore damage. The head of state stated that work is still on to establish a distributed network of cogeneration units.

