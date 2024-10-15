Russia captures 5 times more territory in 2 months than in 2023 – UA War Infographics

Analysts have found that Russia became more active on the frontline in August and September 2024 and seized 5.5 times more territory than in the whole of 2023.

Source: UA War Infographics

Details: According to the analysts, in the first half of 2024, Russia managed to seize at most 200 square kilometres per month, in August it was 351, and in September – 468 square kilometres.

Advertisement:

Infographics as of 1 October 2024. Source: UA War Infographics; TOP LEAD on Twitter

Support UP or become our patron!