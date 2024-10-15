Russia captures 5 times more territory in 2 months than in 2023 – UA War Infographics
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 18:25
Analysts have found that Russia became more active on the frontline in August and September 2024 and seized 5.5 times more territory than in the whole of 2023.
Source: UA War Infographics
Details: According to the analysts, in the first half of 2024, Russia managed to seize at most 200 square kilometres per month, in August it was 351, and in September – 468 square kilometres.
