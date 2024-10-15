All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia captures 5 times more territory in 2 months than in 2023 – UA War Infographics

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 15 October 2024, 18:25
Russia captures 5 times more territory in 2 months than in 2023 – UA War Infographics
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Analysts have found that Russia became more active on the frontline in August and September 2024 and seized 5.5 times more territory than in the whole of 2023.

Source: UA War Infographics

Details: According to the analysts, in the first half of 2024, Russia managed to seize at most 200 square kilometres per month, in August it was 351, and in September – 468 square kilometres.

Advertisement:
 
Infographics as of 1 October 2024.
Source: UA War Infographics; TOP LEAD on Twitter

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawar
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Russia
Latvia already built 80% of fence on border with Russia ahead of schedule
UK Defence Intelligence comments on Russia downing its own latest drone, calling it expensive and embarrassing failure
Russia forms "Buryat battalion" staffed by North Koreans: 18 soldiers already fled positions
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: