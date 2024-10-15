Latvia has built 80% of fence on Russian border: work is ahead of schedule

Latvia has now built 80% of a fence on its border with Russia – 222 of the 283 km that make up the total length of the border.

Source: Renārs Griškevičs, chairman of the board of the state-owned enterprise Valsts nekustamie īpašumi (VNĪ), as reported by European Pravda, citing the Latvian portal Delfi

Details: About 57 km of the fence remain to be built, with about half of these works scheduled to be completed this year. The remaining 28 km, which are located in difficult and inaccessible areas, will be completed by the end of October next year.

Advertisement:

The construction of the fence and infrastructure is slightly ahead of schedule, said Renārs Griškevičs, head of VNĪ.

Several organisations are involved in the project to strengthen the eastern border. VNĪ is responsible for managing the construction process, including the selection of contractors through a tender.

VNĪ was founded in 1996 and is wholly owned by the Latvian state. The capital owner is the Ministry of Finance.

Advertisement:

Background:

In July, Latvia reported that the fence on the Latvian-Belarusian border, which is almost 145 km long, had been completed.

The country's eastern border is also being strengthened militarily; the Ministry of Defence has previously reported on the "dragon's teeth" and anti-tank hedgehogs being accumulated there as part of the Baltic Defence Line.

Support UP or become our patron!