Audit of US military aid usage reveals no significant violations, Ukraine's Defence Ministry reports

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 October 2024, 12:11
Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian Defence Minister. Photo: Telegram

Ukraine's Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defense Office of Inspector General have investigated the process of accounting for and using American spare parts ordered and supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as international military assistance.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

The ministry noted that the audit did not reveal significant discrepancies but identified a gap in the regulatory framework. 

This gap complicates the management of spare parts from damaged military equipment provided to Ukraine as international military assistance by the US. 

In response, the Ukrainian ministry is working on a bilateral official regulation to improve the efficiency of utilising these parts and assemblies. 

Moreover, the Ukrainian authority is exploring the implementation of a unified software solution that would integrate the tracking of international military assistance into a single system. This system will ensure real-time updates, reflecting the ongoing data changes from the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine.

Consequently, a memorandum is being prepared between Ukraine's Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defense Office of Inspector General. This memorandum aims to enhance oversight of security assistance to Ukraine and prevent any speculation regarding the integrity of its use by the Ukrainian defence forces, says the Ukrainian side.

Background:

  • In September, it was revealed that the US Department of Defense intends to conduct an audit of the financial reporting related to military assistance provided to Ukraine.
  • On Monday, 21 October, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. During his trip, he announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth US$400 million.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that discussions with Austin focused on defence priorities, preparations for winter, and the expansion of long-range weaponry usage.
  • Later, Zelenskyy informed that the US is preparing an additional aid package of US$800 million, aimed at funding drone production in Ukraine.

USAaid for UkraineMinistry of Defence
