Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 22 October 2024, 05:17
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have recently increased the number of systematic executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and continue to use chemical weapons in violation of the Geneva Convention and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 21 October, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces executed two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on 18 October by shooting them at point-blank range while they were restrained. 

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed that Russian forces have recently increased the number of systematic executions of Ukrainian POWs, violating the Geneva Convention, which prohibits inhumane treatment and execution of POWs. On 20 October, a Russian military blogger posted footage and openly claimed that Russian forces are using chloropicrin, a pesticide and harmful lung agent, against Ukrainian forces. 

Back on 1 May,  the US Department of State announced that Russian forces were using chloropicrin and riot control agents (RCAs) in violation of the CWC, to which Russia is a signatory. 

Ukrainian officials have previously reported an increasing use of grenades equipped with chloropicrin by Russian forces. 

The systematic nature of the war crimes being committed across the conflict zone indicates that Russian forces are operating with poor discipline. It appears that Russian field commanders are either failing to prevent their troops from engaging in these criminal acts or may even be encouraging them. There is no indication that Russia is holding its personnel accountable for the reported breaches of international law.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 21 October:

  • Moldova's 20 October European Union (EU) referendum passed by an extremely narrow margin in large part due to support from the Moldovan diaspora, and current Moldovan President Maia Sandu will face Alexandr Stoianoglo in a second round of voting on 3 November. Several Moldovan and European officials reported potential Russian interference in the election, and the Kremlin and its affiliates in Moldova will likely continue their malign influence efforts in the leadup to the 3 November runoff.
  • Kremlin officials and Russian milbloggers claimed that Moldovan authorities falsified the results of the election and referendum and continued to promote long-standing Kremlin narratives targeting Moldova's path towards European integration.
  • US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin travelled to Kyiv on 21 October and announced a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine.
  • Russia appears to be scrambling to reduce tensions with South Korea following credible reports of intensified North Korean cooperation with Russia, including South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence warnings that a contingent of North Korean troops has deployed for training to Russia.
  • Russian forces continue to systematically perpetrate war crimes, including the continued executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and use of chemical weapons.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the western part of the Kursk Oblast salient.
  • Russian forces advanced west of Kreminna, southeast of Pokrovsk, and southeast of Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces recently conducted several mechanised attacks of various echelons in the Kurakhove direction.
  • Russian occupation authorities continue to coerce occupied Ukrainian population into signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

