Head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church presents piece of Russian drone to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 October 2024, 19:35
His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar (Istanbul, Türkiye) on 25 October.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC)

Details: One of the topics of the meeting was Ukraine's legislative steps towards protecting the religious environment from the militarisation of religion by Russia.

Special attention was paid to bilateral relations between the UGCC and the Patriarchate of Constantinople. The heads of the Churches agreed to deepen cooperation and ecumenical dialogue, in particular in the context of the celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and the planned meeting of Pope Francis and Patriarch Bartholomew in Nicaea.

Patriarch Bartholomew assured the head of the UGCC that he was praying for the "victory of the Ukrainian people" and asked to convey his archpastoral blessing.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav presented Patriarch Bartholomew with a piece of a Russian drone shot down over the Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv.

