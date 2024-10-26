Russian drone wreckage crashes near hostel in Ukraine's Irpin, causing fire

The wreckage of a downed Russian attack UAV fell in the city of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, on the night of 25-26 October. A fire broke out in a two-storey garage attached to a hostel.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Due to the fall of the wreckage of downed enemy targets, a fire broke out in a two-storey garage attached to a hostel in one of the settlements. The fire has been contained."

Advertisement:

Quote from Markushyn: "As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed UAV, a non-residential building in Irpin caught fire."

Details: No information on casualties was reported. Firefighters are working at the scene.

Authorities are asking residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.



Support UP or become our patron!