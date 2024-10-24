Ukrainian NGOs urge ICC to respond to UN Secretary-General's meeting with Putin

The coalition of Ukrainian NGOs Ukraine 5AM and the Center for Civil Liberties has issued an open statement condemning UN Secretary-General António Guterres' visit to Russia and his intention to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: a statement published on the website of NGO Truth Hounds, the initiator of the appeal and a member of the aforementioned coalition

Details: The NGOs recalled that Putin is under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), and such a meeting "undermines the authority of the ICC and calls into question the values of the UN".

Advertisement:

Quote: "This step appears to disregard international justice and raises questions about the UN's neutrality in the conflict. We urge the international community to respond to this situation and prevent similar violations in the future."

Details: Civil activists call on the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute and the relevant UN bodies to react to the current situation and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

They also urge the International Criminal Court and the Office of the Prosecutor to react to this visit and meeting as undermining the credibility of the ICC’s decisions and the investigation of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole, which threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world.

Advertisement:

In addition, the NGOs request the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, in accordance with Article 18 of the Relationship Agreement between the United Nations and the ICC, to request from Mr António Guterres any information that was obtained during his meeting with the suspect (Vladimir Putin) and may be useful to the investigation.





For more information: The Coalition Ukraine 5AM includes dozens of organisations, namely:

Advocacy Advisory Panel

Association for Development of Judicial Self-Government of Ukraine

Blue Bird

World Organisation Against Torture

Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights

Green Leaf

Expert Center for Human Rights

Institute of Mass Information

Institute for Peace and Common Ground

Crimea-SOS

Crimean Human Rights Group

Crimea Process

Public Interest Journalism Lab

Media Initiative for Human Rights

International Partnership for Human Rights

Association of Relatives of Kremlin Political Prisoners

Educational Human Rights House Chernihiv

Human Rights Platform

Postypovyi Hurt Frankivtsiv

Freerights Association

Rights Justice Peace

Regional Center for Human Rights

East SOS

Ukraine without Torture

Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union

Ukrainian Healthcare Center (UHC)

Fundamental Research Support Fund

DEJURE Foundation

Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center

Kharkiv Institute for Social Research

‘Almenda’ Civic Education Center

Human Rights Center ZMINA

Social Action Centre

Fight for Right

FREE ZONE

The Reckoning Project

Truth Hounds

Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group

Background:

On 22 October, UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Russia for the BRICS summit. Putin is expected to meet with Guterres on the last day of the summit.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised this decision, recalling that Guterres declined to attend the Peace Summit organised by Ukraine in Switzerland in June.

Support UP or become our patron!