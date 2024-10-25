Zelenskyy rejects visit of UN Secretary General to Kyiv after his trip to Russia – AFP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected UN Secretary General António Guterres' visit to Ukraine due to his participation in the BRICS conference in Kazan, Russia.

Source: Agence France Presse with reference to a senior source in the Ukrainian Presidential Office

Quote: "After Kazan, (Guterres) wanted to come to Ukraine, but the president did not confirm his visit. So Guterres won't be here, specifically because of the humiliation of sanity and international law in Kazan."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the source, the UN Secretary General's visit will not take place since his actions undermined the importance of international law and the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the President's Office confirm this information.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 22 October, UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kazan in Russia on an unannounced visit on the first day of the three-day BRICS summit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticised this decision and recalled that Guterres refused to go to the Peace Summit, which Ukraine organised in Switzerland in June.

Support UP or become our patron!