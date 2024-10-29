All Sections
Almost 50 combat clashes occur on Kurakhove front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 October 2024, 08:44
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 149 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield over the past day, with the most concentrated on the Kurakhove front (48 attacks).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 29 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four Russian assaults were conducted near the city of Vovchansk over the past day.

On the Kupiansk front, 13 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians made one attempt to advance near Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 31 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Zoriane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence 48 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out 12 attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked twice, sustaining losses.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts did not significantly change, and there were no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups.

The Russians also did not conduct active offensive operations on the Siversk, Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts

The Russians are maintaining their military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting reconnaissance activities, bombarding Ukraine’s border areas, and using kamikaze drones and aerial bombs to strike Ukrainian settlements. 

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.  

General Staff
