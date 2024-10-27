Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 174 times throughout the war zone on Saturday, 26 October. Russia has launched more than 40 attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts and lost 1,440 troops killed and wounded over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 October

Details: On Saturday, Russian forces subjected Ukrainian positions and populated areas to a missile attack involving a missile and 77 airstrikes, in particular dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they launched over 4,800 attacks, particularly mounting 208 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems and using approximately 1,600 kamikaze drones.

Russian troops launched airstrikes near the settlements of Khrapivshchyna, Yablunivka, Myropillia, Basivka, Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Odradne, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Terny, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Uspenivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Lvove.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two Russian command and observation posts, six clusters of military personnel, weapons and equipment, one air defence system and two howitzers.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops have mounted 14 attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove and Pershotravneve. The Russians were actively using bombers and attack aircraft to bombard the area.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers launched 18 attacks. They attempted to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove and Pershotravneve.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near Bilohorivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by warplanes, landed nine attacks seeking to advance towards the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove. The Russians concentrated the most attacks near Selydove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 43 Russian attacks. The Russians were most actively trying to advance near Antonivka and Katerynivka. In addition, they mounted attacks in the direction of Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Dalne, Kostiantynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka.

On the Orikhove front, Russian troops mounted an unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched five attempts to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions, but to no avail.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast continues. Russian aircraft are continuing to bomb their villages and towns. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft have conducted 30 airstrikes with 45 guided aerial bombs on their own territory.

No signs of Russian offensive groups being formed have been detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russian forces are actively using artillery and aircraft to bombard Ukrainian settlements on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Russian forces have lost 1,440 troops killed and wounded over the past 24 hours. They have also lost 4 tanks, 23 armoured combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 73 operational-tactical UAVs, 100 vehicles and a piece of special equipment.

