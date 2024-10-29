All Sections
Mariia KabatsiiTuesday, 29 October 2024, 11:22
GAIA-24 opera closes public programme of Ukraine Pavilion in Venice – photos
A scene from the opera. Photo: Valeriia Landar

The GAIA-24. Opera del mondo, composed by Roman Hryhoriv and Illia Razumeiko, was showcased at the 60th International Venice Biennale. This performance marked the conclusion of the public programme for the Ukraine Pavilion.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia

The GAIA-24 opera, created by the contemporary opera laboratory Opera Aperta, draws inspiration from the ancient Greek goddess of Earth, Gaia, and from the scientific hypothesis that views the Earth as a living organism. The creators noted that the piece "moves through watery routes" and has previously been performed in Kyiv, Rotterdam, and Vienna, making its latest stop in Venice particularly symbolic.

The performance took place at the Church of San Lorenzo, a venue rich in history. 

 
A scene from the opera
Photo: Valeriia Landar

Quote: "The artists of GAIA-24 were welcomed by this remarkable location, which encompasses the lost tomb of Marco Polo, the relics of a Pope from Constantinople, a convent with a free-spirited reputation, a bell tower destroyed by Napoleon, and the contemporary art gallery Ocean Space.

This story also features a unique musical component: on 25 September 1984, the premiere of Luigi Nono's two-hour quadraphonic music opera Prometeo, Tragedia dell'ascolto took place here – one of the most complex works of the 20th century," shared composer Illia Razumeiko.

A scene from the opera
Photo: Valeriia Landar

The opera, which premiered in Kyiv in May of this year, is dedicated to the devastating consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station by the Russians on 6 June 2023. Created by Razumeiko and Hryhoriv, it reflects the themes of ecological catastrophe and war through the interplay of Earth and Water.

The performance of the opera lasted about two hours. GAIA-24 consists of three acts: Songs of Mother Earth, featuring ethnic music from various cultures; Cabaret Metastasis, which presents expressive scenes with bare bodies; and Dance for Mother Earth, where a variety of genres are combined, ranging from rap to folk songs.

 
A scene from the opera
Photo: Valeriia Landar

The performance’s producer Olha Diatel said the Venetian venue was particularly special because the church consists of two sections. The first act was performed in one section, and to see the continuation, the audience had to move to the other location.

The next performance of the opera GAIA-24 is scheduled to take place in Berlin next year.

 
A scene from the opera
Photo: Valeriia Landar

culture
culture
