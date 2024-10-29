Two civilians killed in Russian shelling of Kherson on 29 October
Russian occupation forces shelled the city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine on the morning of 29 October, killing two people and injuring one.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Mrochko: "The [Russians] have killed a 62-year-old man in Kherson. He was caught in the shelling outside around 09:00."
Details: Mrochko later said that a woman was also killed in the Russian shelling. He said the woman was aged 66 and sustained fatal injuries in the Russian attack on Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.
A 35-year-old woman sought treatment following the Russian attack this morning; she sustained blast and shrapnel injuries, with doctors assessing her condition as serious.
