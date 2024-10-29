All Sections
Two civilians killed in Russian shelling of Kherson on 29 October

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:48
Kherson. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian occupation forces shelled the city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine on the morning of 29 October, killing two people and injuring one.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "The [Russians] have killed a 62-year-old man in Kherson. He was caught in the shelling outside around 09:00."

Details: Mrochko later said that a woman was also killed in the Russian shelling. He said the woman was aged 66 and sustained fatal injuries in the Russian attack on Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

A 35-year-old woman sought treatment following the Russian attack this morning; she sustained blast and shrapnel injuries, with doctors assessing her condition as serious.

Kherson
Kherson
Russians strike apartment buildings in Kherson, destruction reported – video
Russian evening attack on Kherson: two killed and four injured, including child – video
Russians strike vicinity of post office in Kherson: three people killed
