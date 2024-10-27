All Sections
Russians strike vicinity of post office in Kherson: three people killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 27 October 2024, 16:17
The person killed in a Russian attack. Photo: Prokudin on Telegram

The Russians struck the central district of the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 27 October, hitting the vicinity of a post office, killing one person and injuring another. In addition, one person died in the Dniprovskyi District and another was killed by a Russian drone.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian military has attacked Kherson once again. The shells hit the vicinity of a post office. Unfortunately, one person was killed at the scene. The man is currently being identified."

Details: Mrochko said the Russians struck the central district of Kherson, resulting in fatal injuries to one man, and another man sustained explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and multiple shrapnel wounds.

The man was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Update: Later, Mrochko stated that as a result of Russian shelling in the city's Dniprovskyi district, a 61-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. "The invaders killed three men in Kherson today," Mrochko stated.

Background: A 71-year-old local resident was killed in Kherson by a Russian drone attack on Sunday.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersonattackwarcasualties
