Fire in Chornobyl zone covered over 2,600 hectares, radiation level not affected

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 22:37
Fire in Chornobyl zone covered over 2,600 hectares, radiation level not affected
The Chornobyl zone. Photo: Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Over 2,600 hectares of land in the Chornobyl zone, where fires continue to rage, has been burnt as of Saturday evening. The radiation level is normal.

Source: Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Quote: "Approximately more than 2,600 hectares of land in the Chornobyl zone has been covered by fire as of 20:00 on 7 September.

Of these, 900 hectares were burnt in Korohod Forest, 915 hectares in Denysovychi Forest, 250 hectares in Paryshiv Forest, and 550 hectares in Lubianka Forest. The final area covered by the fire will be determined after the fires have been contained."

Details: The fires in Lubianka and Korohod forests are currently contained. Fire breaks have been laid in Korohod Forest. Some fires are smouldering.

There is thick smoke in Denysovychi Forest. The danger of mines makes containing the fires more difficult. In an inspection of the area, bomb disposal experts from the Armed Forces of Ukraine identified four explosive devices, which were successfully disposed of. A fire break is being laid. The situation is under control.

The area in Paryshiv Forest is partially mined, and bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been brought in to clear the mines. The situation is under control.

The ministry noted that the monitoring of radiation levels has been boosted due to the risk of fire in the Chornobyl zone. An automated radiation monitoring system continuously monitors 39 sites, transmitting data to the control centre every hour, and in an emergency, every minute.

Quote: "The situation is under control, and there is no threat to critical infrastructure facilities such as the Central Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF), the Vector production complex, or the Buriakivka radioactive waste disposal facility. The radiation level is normal."

Background: On Tuesday, 3 September, it was reported that forest litter was burning in the Chornobyl zone. The fire spread to an area of approximately 20 hectares.

Support UP or become our patron!

