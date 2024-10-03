All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv: wreckage damages multi-storey building

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 October 2024, 00:40
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv's air defence systems responded to Russian drones on the night of 2-3 October as wreckage damaged a multi-storey building in the city's Desnianskyi district.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The Kyiv Military Administration stated that the threat of drone attacks is ongoing in Kyiv.

Quote: "Air defence was responding in the city. Early reports indicate that wreckage fell in the Desnianskyi district, damaging a multi-storey building. There was no fire. Information regarding casualties is being established."

Kyivair defencedrones
Kyiv
