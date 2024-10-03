Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv: wreckage damages multi-storey building
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 00:40
Kyiv's air defence systems responded to Russian drones on the night of 2-3 October as wreckage damaged a multi-storey building in the city's Desnianskyi district.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: The Kyiv Military Administration stated that the threat of drone attacks is ongoing in Kyiv.
Quote: "Air defence was responding in the city. Early reports indicate that wreckage fell in the Desnianskyi district, damaging a multi-storey building. There was no fire. Information regarding casualties is being established."
