Children in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast forced to pledge allegiance to Russia – Ukraine's National Resistance Center

The National Resistance Center has reported that children in the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast are being forced to pledge allegiance to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC reported that 15 students in year 5 [aged 11-12] and one student in year 8 [aged 13-14] from the Pervomaisk gymnasium named after Malyutin, located in temporarily occupied Luhansk, took an oath of allegiance to Russia and participated in cadet initiation.

The NRC added that these children have been learning military basics for over a month, including drill training and "clear execution of commands".

Quote: "The militarisation of children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is gaining enormous proportions. Military educational institutions are being opened in almost all cities.

For example, in temporarily occupied Starobilsk, the local 'cadet' corps will soon increase its capacity fivefold.

It is planned that at least 500 children aged 12 and older will study there."

