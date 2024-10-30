Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit discusses delivery of additional Patriot systems – photos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has summed up the results of the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, which, among other things, discussed the supply of additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the summit discussed how to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems, including Patriots.

The summit also agreed to increase defence production both in Ukraine and among partners. In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that all Nordic partners supported Ukraine's Victory Plan.

Zelenskyy at the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed in detail our need for geopolitical certainty. An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a way to strengthen not only Ukraine but also all partners in the Alliance."

More details: As is known, during a bilateral meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Reykjavik, Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of Denmark's participation in the training of a Ukrainian military brigade, among other things.

Background:

In early October, Ukraine received the first Patriot air defence system from Romania, which Romania agreed to send and finally approved in September.

Kyiv's NATO allies promised to provide seven air defence systems in total, but former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that some of the promised Patriot systems were delayed.

On 29 October, it was reported that Norway had allocated €120 million to purchase a new Patriot air defence system for Romania to replace the one it had recently given to Ukraine.

