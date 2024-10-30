All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 30 October 2024, 19:41
Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month
Ukrainian-made self-propelled artillery system Bohdana: Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that Ukraine is currently producing almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address following his visit to the Nordic countries.

Details: The visit resulted in an agreement on new support packages for Ukraine's defence sector. In addition, discussions were held on investments in arms production in Ukraine and the development of joint defence projects.

Advertisement:

"We are producing artillery – almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month," he said.

For reference: Bohdana is the first Ukrainian-made self-propelled artillery system designed for NATO-standard 155mm-calibre ammunition.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in April, the Ukrainian defence industry produced 10 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems for the first time.
  • Ukraine's Armed Forces have received 18 Bohdana artillery systems, the production of which was funded by Denmark.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsproduction
Advertisement:

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

Zelenskyy announces increase in artillery supplies from international partners

Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

All News
weapons
Guided munitions and drone swarms: combat technologies tested at Brave1 training ground in Ukraine
Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit discusses delivery of additional Patriot systems – photos
Rheinmetall responds to Russian threats of attacks on their facilities in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:49
Ukrainian police release video of Russian bomb strike on Kharkiv
21:26
Zelenskyy meets German foreign minister to discuss military support for Ukraine – photo, video
21:22
11,000 North Korean soldiers are already in Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:04
Rheinmetall to complete second military plant in Ukraine soon – NATO Secretary General
20:47
Zelenskyy holds military staff meeting: measures against Russian Shahed terror discussed
20:46
Ukraine receives 500 pickup trucks and mine detection vehicles from Lithuania – photos
20:21
Putin appoints new Tambov Oblast governor who supposedly fought in Ukraine
19:57
Two children injured by explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast
19:25
German foreign minister announces €200 million in winter aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv
19:16
Putin meets North Korean foreign minister at Kremlin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: