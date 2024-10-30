Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that Ukraine is currently producing almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address following his visit to the Nordic countries.

Details: The visit resulted in an agreement on new support packages for Ukraine's defence sector. In addition, discussions were held on investments in arms production in Ukraine and the development of joint defence projects.

Advertisement:

"We are producing artillery – almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month," he said.

For reference: Bohdana is the first Ukrainian-made self-propelled artillery system designed for NATO-standard 155mm-calibre ammunition.

Background:

Advertisement:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in April, the Ukrainian defence industry produced 10 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems for the first time.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have received 18 Bohdana artillery systems, the production of which was funded by Denmark.

Support UP or become our patron!