Guided munitions and drone swarms: combat technologies tested at Brave1 training ground in Ukraine

Brave1, a united coordination platform for defence technologies powered by the Ukrainian government, has hosted an event on its training ground where relatively new technologies were tested for frontline use, such as a drone swarm, guided munitions, and a military version of a robotic dog.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The front line changes dynamically and the military’s technological needs are constantly evolving. Some of these needs are crucial and must be met as quickly as possible to prevent the enemy from advancing. Currently, three technologies are especially relevant for our fighters and have been tested by Brave1 across several training grounds."

Details: Fedorov shared that three promising technologies were tested at Brave1, each of them potentially enhancing the defence capabilities of Ukraine’s military by addressing the growing technological demands on the battlefield.

Drone Swarm. This technology enables a single operator to control multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that autonomously coordinate their actions. The participants demonstrated the swarm's capability in collective operations and in tasks that require interaction with other robotic systems.

Guided Munitions. A system that allows munitions to automatically lock onto a target and adjust their trajectory mid-flight. This advancement is expected to enhance the effectiveness of bomber drones in combat missions.

Photo: Video screenshot

Robotic Dog. This robot is designed for logistical and reconnaissance tasks on various terrains and in challenging weather conditions. It can travel up to 10 kilometres without the need to recharge its batteries and performs functions already in use by other armed forces, such as in the US. Fedorov stated that Brave1 has initiated discussions with the robotic dog’s manufacturers to ensure the technology is accessible for Ukraine’s defence and security forces.

Background: BRAVE1 is a Ukrainian defence technology development cluster, a unified platform that facilitates collaboration between defence tech companies, the government, the military, investors, volunteer organisations, the media, and others working towards victory through technological innovation. It was founded by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Defence, General Staff of the Armed Forces, National Security and Defence Council, Ministry of Strategic Industries, and Ministry of Economy.

