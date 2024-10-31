All Sections
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 31 October 2024, 21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast in the afternoon of 31 October, killing a 73-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that at around 14:00 on 31 October, Russian armed forces carried out artillery shelling on the city of Kupiansk. A 73-year-old man was killed."

The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It was reported that the shelling also damaged residential buildings. Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional killing.

 
Piece of shrapnel from an artillery shell
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

