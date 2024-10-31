Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 21:03
Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast in the afternoon of 31 October, killing a 73-year-old man.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "An investigation has found that at around 14:00 on 31 October, Russian armed forces carried out artillery shelling on the city of Kupiansk. A 73-year-old man was killed."
Details: It was reported that the shelling also damaged residential buildings. Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional killing.
