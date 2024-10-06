All Sections
Explosion rings out in Odesa during threat of ballistic missile attack

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 02:36
Explosion rings out in Odesa during threat of ballistic missile attack
An explosion. Stock photo: social media

An explosion was heard in Odesa on the night of 6 October.

Source: Suspilne Odesa, a local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster; Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa

Details: An air raid warning was issued at 02:28 in Odesa Oblast due to the threat of ballistic missiles flying from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Local media reported an explosion in Odesa at 02:33.

Quote from Trukhanov: "An explosion has been heard in the city! Stay in safe places."

Updated: The Ukrainian Air Force gave the all-clear at 02:59.

