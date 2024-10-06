All Sections
Ukraine's intelligence unit destroys Russian US$10 million anti-aircraft system – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 15:17
A Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system. Stock photo: Russian Encyclopaedia of Weapons

A Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system was identified and destroyed by soldiers from a Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Special unit known as Kryla (Wings).

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence 

Details: The cost of the Russian automated air defence system is US$10 million.

Quote: "The cost of an FPV-drone used by the intelligence officers to destroy the Osa is several hundred dollars.

Lessons in intriguing maths will continue!"

Reference: The Osa system is all-weather and designed to protect the motorised rifle (tank) division's forces and equipment in all forms of combat.

The system is outfitted with four anti-aircraft guided missiles. The Russian Federation currently operates over 400 such systems.

Background: On 4 October, Ukrainska Pravda published an investigation stating that the arms importing company SpetsTechnoExport, which has been under the control of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine since 2022, has been concluding arms purchase contracts at inflated prices, failed to fulfil billion-dollar contracts, and has run up more than UAH 800 million (approx. US$19.3 million) in debts to the state (and that’s only the amount officially recognised by the courts).

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainedrones
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
