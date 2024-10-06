Ukraine's intelligence unit destroys Russian US$10 million anti-aircraft system – video

A Russian Osa anti-aircraft missile system was identified and destroyed by soldiers from a Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Special unit known as Kryla (Wings).

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: The cost of the Russian automated air defence system is US$10 million.

Quote: "The cost of an FPV-drone used by the intelligence officers to destroy the Osa is several hundred dollars.

Lessons in intriguing maths will continue!"

Reference: The Osa system is all-weather and designed to protect the motorised rifle (tank) division's forces and equipment in all forms of combat.

The system is outfitted with four anti-aircraft guided missiles. The Russian Federation currently operates over 400 such systems.

