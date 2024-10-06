All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine defeats France and wins World Cup bronze for first time in history

Denys ShakhovetsSunday, 6 October 2024, 17:15
Ukraine defeats France and wins World Cup bronze for first time in history
Ukrainian team. Photo: FIFA

In Tashkent, the Humo Arena held a match for third place in the 2024 World Futsal Championship, with Ukraine and France competing for bronze medals. The Ukrainian team won the match by a score of 7-1.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Mykola Mykytiuk, 28, was hurt in the third minute after engaging in a showdown with his opponent. Mykytiuk was unable to complete the game due to the major damage sustained.

Advertisement:

Despite the loss of one of the leaders, Oleksandr Kosenko's team controlled the game throughout the first half and went into halftime with a slim lead thanks to Ihor Cherniavskyi's goal, which came after a pass from Ihor Korsun.

Zvarych extended the Ukrainian lead with a header in the second half of the match, following a pass from Semenchenko. However, in a minute, the French scored a goal, returning uncertainty about the outcome of the match.

However, the intrigue did not last long. The French were obliged to take risks, leaving the gate open, which the Ukrainians swiftly took advantage of: Zhuk scored twice and Abakshyn achieved a hat-trick.

Advertisement:

For the first time in history, Ukraine won bronze in the World Cup. Furthermore, this is the country's first medal in the World Championships in game sports.

The 2024 Futsal Cup

Bronze final. 6 October

Ukraine-France – 7-1

Goals: Cherniavskyi (11), Zvarych (22), Zhuk (27, 28), Abakshyn (30, 30, 33) – Saadaoui (23)

Ukraine competed in the Mundial bronze final for the second time in its history. In 1996, the Ukrainian squad, which included current head coach Oleksandr Kosenko, lost 2-3 to the Russian team in the match for third place.

The last match of the 2024 World Cup will begin today, 6 October, at 18:00 Kyiv time, with Brazil and Argentina vying for the title of the world's strongest futsal team.

At the group stage, Oleksandr Kosenko's team overcame the current world vice-champions, the Argentines (1-7), before decisively defeating Angola (7-2) and Afghanistan (4-1), placing second among the four.

In the playoffs, the Ukrainian team began with a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals and then advanced to the semifinals, eliminating the Venezuelan team (9-4). Kosenko's team suffered a defeat against five-time world winners Brazil (2-3) just before the final.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
sport
Ukrainian tennis player Tsurenko reaches main draw of Wuhan tournament after defeating Russian opponent
Ukrainian boxer Berinchyk to defend title on Usyk-Fury rematch undercard
Ukrainian boxer Usyk shows his preparations for rematch with Tyson Fury – video
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: