Russian forces are active on four fronts and dropping bombs on Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Lyman, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove were the fronts where Russian troops were most active on 6 October. The Russians also dropped 21 guided aerial bombs on Kursk Oblast.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 6 October

Details: There have been 99 combat clashes since the start of the day, and the Russians have launched 6 missile strikes (7 missiles), 72 airstrikes (including 94 guided bombs), 653 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,417 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia and Vovchansk. Estimated Russian losses in this sector amounted to 58 personnel killed and injured, along with the destruction of 14 artillery systems, 33 drones, 10 vehicles and 3 special equipment units.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near Kucherivka, Kruhliaivka, Vyshneve and Novoosynove. Сombat clashes are ongoing in three locations.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian defenders 18 times near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka and Dibrova. Three of these attacks are still ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces halted the Russians’ attempt to improve their tactical position near Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces made nine unsuccessful attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Russian assault and bomber aircraft have been highly active. On the Toretsk front, the aggressor launched 17 assaults in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Russian troops also stepped up their attacks on the Pokrovsk front, launching 19 assaults and offensive actions throughout the day. The heaviest fighting was observed near the settlements of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotroitske, Promin, Petrivka and Selidove. Nine clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces killed 126 Russian soldiers and injured 157 on 6 October. They destroyed 3 Russian tanks, 3 armoured combat vehicles, 3 guns, 3 command and observation posts, 2 drones and 10 vehicles, and damaged 2 tanks, 4 armoured combat vehicles, 7 vehicles and 5 artillery systems.

On the Kurakhove front, 17 combat clashes were recorded. Russian troops attempted to advance near the settlements of Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, a combat clash near Bohoiavlenka continues. The aggressor launched seven assaults on the front line near Yasna Poliana and Zolota Nyva using assault aircraft.

On the Prydniprovske front, six attacks were repelled, with no success for the Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence forces continue their operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. On 6 October the Russians launched 15 airstrikes on Kursk Oblast, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs.

