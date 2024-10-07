Christian Dior registers its trademark in Russia again

The French fashion house Christian Dior Couture renewed its trademark registration in Russia after it had left Russia but secretly continued to supply goods.

Source: B4Ukraine

Details: Dior has renewed its trademark registration in Russia after announcing that it suspended its market activities with the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On 4 March 2022, the LVMH (Louis Vuitton – Moët-Hennessy group) announced the temporary closure of 124 stores in Russia "due to the current circumstances in the region".

However, Dior did not condemn Moscow for its unprovoked attack and did not call the aggressor by its name.

The company did not specify whether it continued to supply goods to Russia. Later, export data showed that it did. After a sharp drop immediately after the invasion, Dior's shipments never stopped completely, according to Russian customs data, and somewhat recovered by autumn 2022, although they never reached the pre-invasion levels.

Moreover, many shipments came directly from France (worth US$2 million in March 2023), as well as through Latvia and Serbia.

In addition, the report notes that the main Dior store in the prestigious GUM shopping centre located on Moscow’s Red Square remains open.

