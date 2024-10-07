Ukraine and Slovakia sign four agreements during intergovernmental consultations

The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed four documents following intergovernmental consultations on 7 October.

Details: The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a joint declaration, which sets out key vectors of cooperation: "strengthening political dialogue and building good neighbourly relations, as well as supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The document also confirms progress in the implementation of three key projects: reconstruction of the interconnector, direct railway connection and modernisation of border infrastructure."

The second document signed by the representatives of Ukraine and Slovakia is the Protocol on readmission, "which improves the algorithm for [bringing back] citizens of Slovakia and Ukraine to their countries of origin".

The third document to be signed was a Memorandum of Understanding between the education ministries of Ukraine and Slovakia.

Quote: "This is a roadmap for cooperation. It provides for the support of Ukrainian students and teachers in Slovakia, direct cooperation between educational institutions, and cooperation in the field of innovation," said Denys Shmyhal.

The fourth document was a Memorandum of Cooperation between the agriculture ministries of the two countries.

Background:

After the meeting, the Prime Minister of Ukraine announced plans to launch a Kyiv – Bratislava train, which will also include cars bound for the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Shmyhal also mentioned plans for the production of 155mm calibre shells in Slovakia.

Additionally, Slovakia has allocated €500,000 for Ukraine's energy needs.

