All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine and Slovakia sign four agreements during intergovernmental consultations

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 7 October 2024, 19:46
Ukraine and Slovakia sign four agreements during intergovernmental consultations
Ukrainian Prime Minister with a Slovakian representative. Photo: Ukrainian Government Portal

The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed four documents following intergovernmental consultations on 7 October.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the Ukrainian government

Details: The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a joint declaration, which sets out key vectors of cooperation: "strengthening political dialogue and building good neighbourly relations, as well as supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Advertisement:

The document also confirms progress in the implementation of three key projects: reconstruction of the interconnector, direct railway connection and modernisation of border infrastructure."

The second document signed by the representatives of Ukraine and Slovakia is the Protocol on readmission, "which improves the algorithm for [bringing back] citizens of Slovakia and Ukraine to their countries of origin".

The third document to be signed was a Memorandum of Understanding between the education ministries of Ukraine and Slovakia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is a roadmap for cooperation. It provides for the support of Ukrainian students and teachers in Slovakia, direct cooperation between educational institutions, and cooperation in the field of innovation," said Denys Shmyhal.

The fourth document was a Memorandum of Cooperation between the agriculture ministries of the two countries.

Background: 

  • After the meeting, the Prime Minister of Ukraine announced plans to launch a Kyiv – Bratislava train, which will also include cars bound for the Austrian capital, Vienna.
  • Shmyhal also mentioned plans for the production of 155mm calibre shells in Slovakia.
  • Additionally, Slovakia has allocated €500,000 for Ukraine's energy needs.

Support UP or become our patron!

SlovakiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Slovakia
Slovakia will help Ukraine manufacture demining equipment
Ukraine and Slovakia to create Eastern European energy hub – Ukrainian PM
Slovakia to donate €500,000 for Ukraine's energy needs
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: