Japan opens US$150 million credit line for Ukraine's recovery

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:11
Japan opens US$150 million credit line for Ukraine's recovery
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has received a credit line from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), totalling up to US$150 million, to support important projects in Ukraine and promote green initiatives.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy

Details: The credit line was designed to provide financing for Ukraine's and other affected BSTDB member states' recovery.

The money will be used to recover and reconstruct Ukraine's key economic and social infrastructure.

"The coordinated efforts of the BSTDB and JBIC demonstrate the continued commitment of international institutions to support Ukraine in times of acute need," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

The focus will be on strengthening the economy's resilience, particularly in agriculture, food industry, transport and logistics, digital infrastructure and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, up to US$75 million will be allocated for green initiatives and the promotion of environmental sustainability in the Black Sea region.

Background: Ukraine and Japan will strengthen their business cooperation by signing an investment protection agreement and opening an office of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Ukraine.  

