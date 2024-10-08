All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia's coal sector crisis intensifies

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:40
Russia's coal sector crisis intensifies
stock photo: getty images

Сoal production in Russia fell by 6.7% year-on-year in July 2024, and its total volume of 31.5 million tonnes was the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: The Moscow Times with reference to Federal State Statistics Service

Details: Relative to the peaks seen in December 2022, coal companies have lost about 12 million tonnes of monthly production, or 27%.

Advertisement:

Production of hard coal, the main product of coal mining, which accounts for 80% of production, fell by 8.2%, and anthracite, the most valuable type, by almost a quarter (23.7%). In August, the decline in hard coal production accelerated to 10.1% year-on-year.

At the same time, losses incurred by unprofitable companies increased by 3.4 times, while profits of profitable companies decreased by 72%.

Western sanctions have reportedly become a key problem for the coal industry.

Advertisement:

Unlike oil and gas, which the European Union continues to buy, albeit in small volumes, coal has been subject to a total embargo, and Asian countries that bought Russian coal last year have sharply reduced their demand.

Supplies to China in the first half of 2024 decreased by 8%, the reason being the imposition by Beijing of duties on Russian coal. At the same time, other suppliers, such as Indonesia and Australia, were not affected by them, as they are part of the free trade zone with China.

India reduced coal imports from Russia by 55% and Türkiye by 47%. In January-July, total coal exports from Russia fell by 11.4% to 112.6 million tonnes.

Background:

  • Russia is interested in increasing its coal exports to India to meet the growing demand for fuel in India.
  • The proportion of unprofitable coal companies in Russia has exceeded 52%, while coal exports have fallen by 12%.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiacoal
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Russia
Ukraine's Security Service opens criminal case against director of Russians at War propaganda film Trofimova
Growing ties between Iran and Russia will destabilise situation in world – US State Department
Harris says she would not meet with Putin without Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: